Poland 1 Netherlands 2: Wijnaldum ends hosts' unbeaten run

Georginio Wijnaldum scored an excellent winner as Netherlands ended Poland's seven-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory in Gdansk.

Arkadiusz Milik smashed the crossbar for the hosts, but Vincent Jansson had the visitors in front at half-time.

Artur Jedrzejczyk headed in a second-half equaliser as Poland attempted to keep up their recent momentum heading into Euro 2016.

But Wijnaldum struck in the closing stages to inflict Poland's first home defeat in 13 matches.

Adam Nawalka's side have one more preparation match prior to the tournament against Lithuania on Monday.

Netherlands, meanwhile, have now won four and drawn one of their last five away games. Having not qualified for the Euros, they play the final match before their end-of-season break in Austria on Saturday.

Poland were so close to taking an early lead when Robert Lewandowski survived a crunching challenge from Jetro Willems to flick a pass towards Milik. Netherlands captain Jeffrey Bruma failed to intercept, but the Ajax star struck the underside of the bar with only Jasper Cillessen to beat.

Janssen flashed one effort wide, but made no mistake with the opener after 33 minutes. Steven Berghuis, who did not start a Premier League game for Watford this season, sent in a cross and the unmarked striker planted a header home from inside the six-yard box.

Wojciech Szczesny got down to make a crucial save from the lively Janssen to keep Poland in the match, before again being called into action to deny Berghuis after a mistake from defender Michal Pazdan.

The hosts levelled just before the hour-mark when Milik's corner found Jedrzejczyk and the defender shook off the attention of Marco van Ginkel to divert a powerful header into the corner, with substitute Patrick van Aanholt unable to keep it out on the line.

But Netherlands scored the winner with 14 minutes to go. Poland failed to clear Quincy Promes' cross from the left, with substitute Luciano Narsingh impressively keeping the move alive before Wijnaldum spun to send a first-time, left-footed strike into the top corner.

Szczesny saved a curling effort from Promes, before Milik struck over with a free-kick at the other end and Slawomir Peszko's shot deflected narrowly wide as Danny Blind's men held on without any major scares.