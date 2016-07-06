Poland boss Nawalka handed new deal

Adam Nawalka has signed a new contract to keep him in charge of Poland until the end of their World Cup 2018 campaign.

Nawalka guided Poland to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, earning seven points in the group stage before defeating Switzerland on penalties in the first knockout round.

Poland, captained by Robert Lewandowski, then lost out in heart-breaking fashion in another shootout against Portugal in the last eight.

The new deal ties Nawalka down until the end of World Cup 2018 qualification and will be automatically extended to cover the tournament itself should his side make it to Russia.

The 58-year-old took charge of Poland in October 2013 and will now attempt to negotiate a World Cup qualifying group that also contains Romania, Denmark, Montenegro, Armenia and Kazakhstan.