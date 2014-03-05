Poli hopeful of swift return for Milan

The midfielder was replaced in the 53rd minute of the match, which Milan lost 2-0, after colliding with Juve defender Martin Caceres while trying to convert a cross from Kaka.

Poli was taken from the field on a stretcher, but he revealed on Wednesday that he was looking to make an immediate return against Udinese this weekend.

"I'm feeling better, it was a real blow, but fortunately I always remained conscious," he told the club's official website.

"Now we'll see how it goes day by day. I have a great desire to be back soon but we'll see what happens.

"Against Udinese it will be a tough game, but we want to approach it in the best way possible.

"I will look to be ready for that match, and then Atletico (Madrid in the UEFA Champions League)."

Poli has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Milan this season, but has only started twice since Clarence Seedorf replaced Massimiliano Allegri as head coach in January.