Police arrest man over Manchester United team bus attack

Police have arrested a man in connection with the attack on Manchester United's team bus before their Premier League match against West Ham.

Kick-off in Tuesday's match was delayed as a result of the attack, which involved bottles and objects being thrown at the windows of the bus, with police seeking four men in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed on Saturday that a 28-year-old man who presented himself at an east London police station has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and bailed until August, pending further enquiries.

Commander BJ Harrington of the Metropolitan Police's Public Order team condemned the ugly scenes outside the final game at Upton Park.

"Behaviour of the kind we saw before Tuesday's match is totally unacceptable," he said.

"The vast majority of people were well-behaved, but we are looking to deal with a small minority of individuals who committed criminal acts."

Police have released photographs of the other men they want to speak to in connection with the bus attack, while West Ham have pledged to give life-time bans to those supporters involved.