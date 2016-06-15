Police use tear gas on England fans in Lille

French police fired tear gas at unruly England fans in Lille on Wednesday as trouble flared once more at Euro 2016.

A group of around 200 England fans had run through the area near the city's railway station, chanting anti-Russian songs and damaging cars before the police took action.

England and Russian supporters clashed on Saturday in the build-up to the game at the Stade Velodrome with Marseille's chief prosecutor Brice Robin admitting around 150 "ultra-violent and ultra-rapid" Russian hooligans were involved.

With Russia meeting Slovakia in Lille on Wednesday and England facing Wales on Thursday in nearby Lens there was always the possibility of further trouble.

And so it proved when, following a peaceful few hours, a mob formed and began to seek trouble.

Having rounded them up in a sidestreet, police then fired tear gas, causing them to scatter.

Few Russians were involved, although one was wrestled to the floor by police for throwing a bottle.

UEFA's Executive Committee on Sunday warned both England and Russia could be thrown out the tournament if there was a repeat of the trouble in Marseille but a further UEFA statement on Tuesday - from the organisation's independent disciplinary arm - made it clear European football's governing body can only act on trouble that occurs inside the ground.