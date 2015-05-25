Porto complete Bueno capture

Alberto Bueno has completed his move from Rayo Vallecano to Porto after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at Estadio do Dragao.

Spanish striker Bueno hit 17 La Liga goals for Rayo in 2014-15 to help the Madrid club to an 11th-placed finish.

And the 27-year-old's impressive season did not go unnoticed by Portuguese giants Porto, who announced the deal to sign him on Monday.

Bueno told the club's official website: "I'm in a very good career stage, I can learn from those who will surround me and I have a strong desire and ambition to do my job working for a big club.

"I do not know how it will be next season, but I want to do things well and improve my numbers and my game, which is not only to score goals."

Bueno's contract includes a €40million release clause, and Porto will hope the forward can help them wrestle the Primeira Liga title back from their great rivals Benfica next season.