Porto complete Bueno capture
Porto have completed the signing of striker Alberto Bueno from Rayo Vallecano on a five-year deal.
Alberto Bueno has completed his move from Rayo Vallecano to Porto after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at Estadio do Dragao.
Spanish striker Bueno hit 17 La Liga goals for Rayo in 2014-15 to help the Madrid club to an 11th-placed finish.
And the 27-year-old's impressive season did not go unnoticed by Portuguese giants Porto, who announced the deal to sign him on Monday.
Bueno told the club's official website: "I'm in a very good career stage, I can learn from those who will surround me and I have a strong desire and ambition to do my job working for a big club.
"I do not know how it will be next season, but I want to do things well and improve my numbers and my game, which is not only to score goals."
Bueno's contract includes a €40million release clause, and Porto will hope the forward can help them wrestle the Primeira Liga title back from their great rivals Benfica next season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.