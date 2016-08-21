Porto give Silva five-year deal, €60m release clause

Porto have tied Andre Silva down to a new five-year contract with a release clause of €60million.

Striker Silva made his Porto debut in last December's 3-1 Taca da Liga defeat to Maritimo, finishing last season with a goal in their final Primeira Liga fixture and a double in the following Taca da Portugal final against Sporting Braga.

The 20-year-old has picked up where he left off, scoring three goals in as many games in all competitions this season, and has been rewarded with a new deal running until 2021.

After an 84th-minute winner from Silva secured a 1-0 victory over Estoril on Saturday, Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo said: "Andre Silva is another player in the team, he's young, he's growing, and he is important to us, as is everyone else."

Silva's previous deal, signed in 2014, was set to expire in 2019 and included a release clause of €25m.