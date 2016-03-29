Portugal-Belgium fixture shows 'there is no fear in football' – Santos

Fernando Santos believes it is important Portugal's friendly against Belgium is going ahead as it shows football is not afraid following the Brussels attacks.

Portugal will host Belgium in Leiria on Tuesday, after the international fixture was moved from Brussels in the wake of last week's attacks, which claimed 35 lives in the Belgian capital.

The match had initially been cancelled before the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) offered to stage the Euro 2016 warm-up and Portugal coach Santos is happy the game is taking place.

"This game is important. And it gives us an important signal, that there is no fear in football, that people are not afraid," Santos said.

"We have to face things as they are. We should not let others force us to do things we don't want to do. It is a positive sign and it is important that this game will take place.

"It could not be held there - I thought it had to be there - but it was not possible. But it was a great solution that it will be played here. If the game was played there or immediately after the attacks it would have been very emotional. But it's been four or five days since.

"At the beginning and before the game there will be an emotional charge, but I don't believe that during the game the players will think about this issue."