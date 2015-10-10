Portugal can win Euro 2016 - Fernando Santos

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos believes his side have the quality to win Euro 2016.

The former Greece boss replaced Paulo Bento at the helm after Portugal lost their opening European Championship qualifier against Albania.

However, six consecutive competitive wins under Santos have turned things around and the country's place at next year's tournament in France was confirmed with a 1-0 victory over Denmark on Thursday.

While the 61-year-old does not consider his team to be among the favourites to lift the trophy, he feels they can certainly challenge for the title.

"Some people say I'm crazy because I say that we are not favourites as well as saying that we have the quality to win," Santos said.

"There are many candidates. Portugal has the objective to go to France, win games and win the European Championships.

"When I arrived everything was difficult - it was hard to get third place. Now, everything is great.

"This team is capable but there are things to improve. If we maintain what we have been doing and improve these aspects, not being the favourites, we are one of the candidates.

"I believe it is possible. When I arrived I wrote on the board for the players to read: first goal, qualify for France as first in the group; second goal, get to France and fight for victory."

Portugal, who cannot be caught at the top of Group I, round off their qualifying campaign against Serbia on Sunday.