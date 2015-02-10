Positives not enough for Foxes boss Pearson

The club denied reports Pearson had been sacked following Saturday's defeat to Crystal Palace after he was involved in a touchline incident with James McArthur.

After his side showed positive glimpses in Tuesday's 2-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium, Pearson spoke of his determination to turn things around for the owners.

"I don't know if this keeps me off the back pages. I'm not an editor of a newspaper," he told BBC Sport.

"My relationship with the owners remains very good - professionally and on a personal level. We have to work as hard as we can to alter our performances at this moment."

Andrej Kramaric's first Leicester strike got his team back into the game, after the visitors had fallen behind to goals from Laurent Koscielny and Theo Walcott.

Despite looking positive going forward throughout the game, Pearson was insistent when it came to the need for the Premier League's bottom side to start picking up points.

"It's all well and good talking about performances," he said."It's all right looking on the bright side of life but ultimately it's about winning games and we continue to be under scrutiny because of the position we are in.

"We've played very well again and I could argue we created a lot of chances but as I said, I don't want to talk in terms of us being unlucky.

"I want us to learn from performances like tonight and make sure from here on in if we replicate that sort of performance we still have a good chance of avoiding relegation."