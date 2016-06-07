Postecoglou takes Federici blunder blame

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has taken responsibility after goalkeeper Adam Federici was beaten from beyond the half-way line in a 2-1 loss to Greece on Tuesday.

Giannis Maniatis caught the Socceroos shot-stopper out at Etihad Stadium, netting an inch-perfect long-range effort from inside his own half in Melbourne.

Postecoglou, though, leapt to the defence of the AFC Bournemouth custodian, insisting the remarkable goal was the result of his tactical decision to employ a sweeper-keeper.

"It wasn't a horrible mistake," he said. "Fedders [Federici] was doing what he's supposed to be doing.

"That goal's not his responsibility, it's my responsibility, because that's how we want our goalkeeper to play.

"Every now and again that'll happen. We'll accept that. Longer term it sets us up for [being] the team we want to be. I certainly don't hold Adam responsible for that goal."

Postecoglou offered a reminder that regular number one Mathew Ryan of Valencia, rested for the second of two successive friendly matches against Greece, often pushes forward to present a passing option to his outfield team-mates.

"Maty Ryan's being doing it since we've had him in goal," the head coach said.

"In the 30-odd games I've been in charge that's the first time it's happened. If it takes another 30 for it to happen again I'll cop that, as long as we're able to play our football."