Poulsen: Liverpool are in big crisis

The Reds have amassed just six points from their opening seven Premier League games and Poulsen insists the club cannot hide from the situation.

“There is a lot of talk about crisis at Anfield,” Poulsen was quoted as saying in The Sun.

“Especially after the Blackpool defeat, it is difficult to argue with it. Liverpool are a big club and should be taking three points against sides like Blackpool and Sunderland, particularly with home advantage.

“But we only managed one point from two games, and that shows you we are in a big crisis.”

The Danish midfielder arrived on Merseyside from Juventus for a fee of around £4.5 million in August.

He has so far endured a miserable start to his time with the Reds, culminating in his substitution on Sunday which was met by sarcastic cheers from the Anfield faithful. However, Poulsen was keen to play down the incident.

“I was taken off because I was playing badly and also because we were 2-0 down and needed another attacker to try and get back into the game,” Poulsen explained.

“I know there were loud cheers, but I didn't think that was aimed at me. I felt it was because another striker was going on, rather than the fact that I was playing very badly.”