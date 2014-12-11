Poyet struggling to convince targets

The Uruguayan has spoken of his desire to bolster his squad when the transfer window opens in January, with Liverpool forward Fabio Borini - who spent last season on loan at Sunderland - thought to be among his targets.

However, head coach Poyet revealed that he has had problems trying to entice players to move to the Stadium of Light.

"When you give certain types of players the option of going to London or the north east in the same conditions, 99 from 100 will choose London and that's the reality," he said ahead of Saturday's home Premier League clash against West Ham.

"We have to be a step ahead - we have to do things better than those clubs in the south or in other countries in a nice place with different weather.

"We need to do something that will convince them to come to the north.

"On top of that it is even more difficult in January because clubs don't want to lose their best players, so everything needs to come together."

Sunderland are hoping to end a run of five matches without a win in England's top flight when they face Sam Allardyce's men.