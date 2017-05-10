Poyet would love to see Terry in China

Shanghai Shenhua coach Gus Poyet would love to see Chelsea great John Terry join him in the Chinese Super League.

Terry's 22-year association with Chelsea will come to an end next month when his contract expires, the 36-year-old last month confirming his impending departure.

The Blues captain - who has won 16 trophies with the club - has been a peripheral figure this season, making just seven league appearances under Antonio Conte.

His future has been subject to heavy speculation, with moves to the Middle East, MLS and China all reportedly options, in addition to interest from several Premier League clubs.

Shanghai are one of the sides heavily linked with Terry and Poyet - himself a former Chelsea player - hopes a deal can be done, as he believes the former England skipper has got plenty to offer, both on and off the pitch.

"If you asked me this question in December, I would say to you that for sure he'd be in China," Poyet told Omnisport.

"The problem with this change of new rules, there aren't many clubs looking to buy defenders. So that's the only thing that goes a little bit against JT.

"But as a friend I would love to see him here because he's got plenty to teach.

"I think that the older players can help the younger players in China to become better players, better defenders, and I think it will be a great example for the young defenders in China."