Prandelli future 'will not be issue' at World Cup

Prandelli is tipped to leave his post at the end of the showpiece in Brazil after four years in charge.

The 56-year-old led the Italians to the Euro 2012 final, but his side are in a tough group at the World Cup, facing Uruguay, England and Costa Rica.

Prandelli will hold discussions with Italian Football Federation president Giancarlo Abete next month and insists that his future will be sorted soon.

"After the friendly with Spain on March 5 I will meet with president Abete and we will discuss a number of things," Prandelli told La Repubblica.

"I can guarantee you that we won't go to the World Cup with this topic in our hands.

"All everyone is asking me about is the World Cup and as a collective that's how it should be.

"We have three priorities when we're there – getting our physical conditioning right, preventing injuries and recovering between matches.

"But we also want to be part of what's going to be a beautiful spectacle."