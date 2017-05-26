Prandelli to replace Petrescu at Al Nasr

Former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli is set for a return to coaching after being appointed by Al Nasr in the United Arab Emirates.

Without a job since resigning from his post as Valencia coach after just 10 matches in December 2016, Prandelli will take charge of the Dubai-based Arabian Gulf League side next season.

The 59-year-old – who guided Italy to a runner-up finish at Euro 2012 – will be presented to the media on Monday.

Prandelli replaces Dan Petrescu, whose seven-month reign ended with defeat to Al Wahda in the President's Cup final on Friday.

ستعقد شركة النصر لكرة القدم مؤتمراً صحفياً في الساعة 10:30 مساء الاثنين المقبل بفندق شانغريلا دبي لتقديم المدير الفني الجديد لوسائل الإعلام. May 25, 2017

Al Nasr – where Prandelli's fellow Italian Walter Zenga coached from 2011-2013 while countryman Luca Toni also spent a brief period at the club – finished sixth in 2016-17, 32 points adrift of champions Al Jazira.

Prandelli – who revealed he turned down Premier League side Leicester City out of respect for axed countryman Claudio Ranieri – will be tasked with leading Al Nasr back up the table and to a first Gulf League title since 1985-86.