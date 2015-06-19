Prandelli wants coaching return

Cesare Prandelli has a burning desire to return to coaching, though he is unsure when he will make a comeback.



Prandelli is on the hunt for a job after he was sacked by Turkish giants Galatasaray in November last year on the back of three defeats in four matches.

The former Italy coach is ready to command the dugout once again, however, he has not received offers from the Serie A.



"I wouldn't say I'm anxious, but I do have a strong motivation. Let's even say I'm champing at the bit because I'd like to get back in the game and develop a team," Prandelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport.



"I've got a burning desire to return. I don't want people to think of Prandelli as a modern-day Cincinnatus.



"I want to come back, but I don't have the anxiety I maybe had after quitting the Italy job, when I had to make up my mind in three or four days."

Prandelli added: "I've had offers from Europe, including some really good ones. But I had to take my time first of all to resolve my contract situation with Galatasaray and not everybody could wait.

"I'm always going to be a bit more dubious about offers from abroad, even if I won't exclude anything in advance. It's not like everything's rosy outside of Italy.

"But I've had zero offers from Italy, but that doesn't surprise me. I don't know what criteria our bosses chose when they're looking for a new coach. Sometimes they chose profiles that are completely different from their predecessors.

"Yet it seems the only one on the market is me."