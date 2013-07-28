Pre-Season Friendly: Blackpool 0 Newcastle 1

The Englishman grabbed his third goal of pre-season with just five minutes on the clock and that proved enough to lead the visitors to a narrow win over their Championship opposition.

Ameobi's recent run of goalscoring form is sure to provide some comfort to manager Alan Pardew, who was again without prolific striker Papiss Cisse.

Reports surfaced earlier in the week suggesting that the Senegalese frontman's feud with the club over their shirt sponsor had been amicably resolved, but he was a notable absence from the team in Blackpool.

Ameobi instead started up top alone, backed by a stellar cast that included Moussa Sissoko, Jonas Gutierrez and Yoan Gouffran.

The 31-year-old soon underlined his claims for Cisse's regular starting berth as he turned to finish well past Matthew Gilks inside the penalty area.

Newcastle looked to have made it two shortly before the break, only for referee Andre Marriner to rule out a Sissoko effort after the Frenchman was adjudged to be offside when receiving a pass from compatriot Gouffran.

A disjointed second half characterised by a raft of substitutions followed, with new signing Michael Chopra seeing his goal ruled out for offside.

Nathan Eccleston could have made that decision irrelevant late on, but the Blackpool attacker somehow contrived to miss from close range to hand Newcastle a let-off.