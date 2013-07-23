Pre-Season Friendly: Hammarby 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2

The Ligue 1 champions - who have already lost to Sturm Graz and beaten Rapid Vienna as part of their warm-up fixtures - secured the victory thanks to second-half goals from Clement Chantome and Hervin Ongenda.

The French side started the first half brightly and Gregory van der Wiel drew a good save from Johannes Hopf.

Van Der Wiel and Javier Pastore then hit the post twice within six minutes as PSG applied the pressure.

The Swedish side held out until half-time and they were boosted when PSG made a string of changes, including the departure of local hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

However, PSG took the lead four minutes after the break, as substitute Marco Verratti dribbled well before supplying for Chantome to score.

And just six minutes later it was 2-0 as fellow substitute Ongenda scored his second goal of pre-season, receiving a long ball from Pastore and applying a cool finish.

PSG's next fixture is a high-profile friendly against former boss Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.