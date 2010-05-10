Preliminary Spain squad for World Cup

"In general terms the two players are recovering very positively from their injuries," the Spanish Federation said on its website on Monday.

Earlier in the day the pair underwent tests in Madrid.

Liverpool striker Torres had checks on the right knee that was operated on last month while a scan carried out on the cracked bone in Arsenal midfielder Fabregas's right leg showed the fracture had almost completely healed.

After much media speculation, Barcelona duo Victor Valdes and Pedro received their expected call-ups.

Goalkeeper Valdes has yet to win his first cap. Spain captain Iker Casillas and Liverpool's Pepe Reina are rated numbers one and two so the Barca player is likely to compete with Villarreal's Diego Lopez for the third slot.

Pedro, another product of Barca's impressive youth system, has burst on the scene this season by scoring in six separate competitions for the European champions.

Vicente del Bosque's two years as Spain coach have been marked by consistency and a settled squad but there was room for a few surprises on Monday.

David de Gea, 19, who will be Atletico Madrid's keeper in Wednesday's Europa League final against Fulham, earned his first call-up to the squad while Osasuna right back Cesar Azpilicueta and Athletic Bilbao midfielder Javi Martinez were included.

Del Bosque also kept faith with regulars from the Euro 2008-winning squad who have had injury-ravaged seasons.

Marcos Senna and Santi Cazorla were named despite having had low-key campaigns for Villarreal.

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid), Pepe Reina (Liverpool), Diego Lopez (Villarreal), Victor Valdes (Barcelona), David de Gea (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders: Raul Albiol (Real Madrid), Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Osasuna), Joan Capdevila (Villarreal), Carlos Marchena (Valencia), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Carles Puyol (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Javi Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Marcos Senna (Villarreal), David Silva (Valencia), Xavi (Barcelona).

Forwards: Santi Cazorla (Villarreal), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Juan Mata (Valencia), Pedro (Barcelona), Daniel Guiza (Fenerbahce), Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao), Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla), Fernando Torres (Liverpool), David Villa (Valencia).

