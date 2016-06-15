Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp faces a tough start to his first full Premier League season at Liverpool, taking on last season's top three in the first month.
Liverpool face possibly the toughest start of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign with Jurgen Klopp's side set to face Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City and Chelsea in the opening weeks.
The campaign will begin at Emirates Stadium on August 13 ahead of further tough away tests at White Hart Lane and Stamford Bridge.
Anfield's first taste of league football sees the visit of Championship winners Burnley, with defending Premier League champions Leicester following them on September 10.
Liverpool's fierce rivalry with Manchester United will re-ignite at Anfield on October 15, with the return fixture taking place in early January.
December 17 sees the first Merseyside derby of the season takes place at Goodison Park, while the Anfield clash completes a tough run of fixtures for Klopp's side.
The match on April 1 comes after Liverpool have hosted Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham and visited Leicester and Manchester City.
Newly promoted Middlesbrough provide their final opponents of the season when they travel to Anfield on May 21.
Liverpool's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:
13/08/2016 - Arsenal v Liverpool
20/08/2016 - Liverpool v Burnley
27/08/2016 - Tottenham v Liverpool
10/09/2016 - Liverpool v Leicester City
17/09/2016 - Chelsea v Liverpool
24/09/2016 - Liverpool v Hull City
01/10/2016 - Swansea City v Liverpool
15/10/2016 - Liverpool v Manchester United
22/10/2016 - Liverpool v West Brom
29/10/2016 - Crystal Palace v Liverpool
05/11/2016 - Liverpool v Watford
19/11/2016 - Southampton v Liverpool
26/11/2016 - Liverpool v Sunderland
03/12/2016 - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
10/12/2016 - Liverpool v West Ham
13/12/2016 - Middlesbrough v Liverpool
17/12/2016 - Everton v Liverpool
26/12/2016 - Liverpool v Stoke City
31/12/2016 - Liverpool v Manchester City
02/01/2017 - Sunderland v Liverpool
14/01/2017 - Manchester United v Liverpool
21/01/2017 - Liverpool v Swansea City
01/02/2017 - Liverpool v Chelsea
04/02/2017 - Hull City v Liverpool
11/02/2017 - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
25/02/2017 - Leicester City v Liverpool
04/03/2017 - Liverpool v Arsenal
11/03/2017 - Burnley v Liverpool
18/03/2017 - Manchester City v Liverpool
01/04/2017 - Liverpool v Everton
05/04/2017 - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
08/04/2017 - Stoke City v Liverpool
15/04/2017 - West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool
22/04/2017 - Liverpool v Crystal Palace
29/04/2017 - Watford v Liverpool
06/05/2017 - Liverpool v Southampton
13/05/2017 - West Ham v Liverpool
21/05/2017 - Liverpool v Middlesbrough
