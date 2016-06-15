Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Liverpool

Liverpool face possibly the toughest start of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign with Jurgen Klopp's side set to face Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester City and Chelsea in the opening weeks.

The campaign will begin at Emirates Stadium on August 13 ahead of further tough away tests at White Hart Lane and Stamford Bridge.

Anfield's first taste of league football sees the visit of Championship winners Burnley, with defending Premier League champions Leicester following them on September 10.

Liverpool's fierce rivalry with Manchester United will re-ignite at Anfield on October 15, with the return fixture taking place in early January.

December 17 sees the first Merseyside derby of the season takes place at Goodison Park, while the Anfield clash completes a tough run of fixtures for Klopp's side.

The match on April 1 comes after Liverpool have hosted Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham and visited Leicester and Manchester City.

Newly promoted Middlesbrough provide their final opponents of the season when they travel to Anfield on May 21.

Liverpool's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:

13/08/2016 - Arsenal v Liverpool

20/08/2016 - Liverpool v Burnley

27/08/2016 - Tottenham v Liverpool

10/09/2016 - Liverpool v Leicester City

17/09/2016 - Chelsea v Liverpool

24/09/2016 - Liverpool v Hull City

01/10/2016 - Swansea City v Liverpool

15/10/2016 - Liverpool v Manchester United

22/10/2016 - Liverpool v West Brom

29/10/2016 - Crystal Palace v Liverpool

05/11/2016 - Liverpool v Watford

19/11/2016 - Southampton v Liverpool

26/11/2016 - Liverpool v Sunderland

03/12/2016 - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

10/12/2016 - Liverpool v West Ham

13/12/2016 - Middlesbrough v Liverpool

17/12/2016 - Everton v Liverpool

26/12/2016 - Liverpool v Stoke City

31/12/2016 - Liverpool v Manchester City

02/01/2017 - Sunderland v Liverpool

14/01/2017 - Manchester United v Liverpool

21/01/2017 - Liverpool v Swansea City

01/02/2017 - Liverpool v Chelsea

04/02/2017 - Hull City v Liverpool

11/02/2017 - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

25/02/2017 - Leicester City v Liverpool

04/03/2017 - Liverpool v Arsenal

11/03/2017 - Burnley v Liverpool

18/03/2017 - Manchester City v Liverpool

01/04/2017 - Liverpool v Everton

05/04/2017 - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

08/04/2017 - Stoke City v Liverpool

15/04/2017 - West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool

22/04/2017 - Liverpool v Crystal Palace

29/04/2017 - Watford v Liverpool

06/05/2017 - Liverpool v Southampton

13/05/2017 - West Ham v Liverpool

21/05/2017 - Liverpool v Middlesbrough