Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Tottenham

After a late-season collapse saw them slip from Premier League title contention to third place last season, Tottenham will not be buoyed by another tough finish being scheduled for the new campaign.

Spurs play champions Leicester City, London rivals Arsenal and West Ham, and also face a game against Manchester United in four of the last five weeks of the season prior to them rounding off the campaign versus Hull City.

Tottenham's start to the new term is far from easy either, with an away game against Everton to kick off on August 13 and a home meeting with Liverpool on August 27.

As well as their late-season derby clash with runners-up Arsenal on April 29, Spurs are away to the Gunners on November 5.

Here is our full, provisional fixture list for the 2016/17 season! June 15, 2016

Tottenham's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:

13/08/2016 - Everton v Tottenham

20/08/2016 - Tottenham v Crystal Palace

27/08/2016 - Tottenham v Liverpool

10/09/2016 - Stoke City v Tottenham

17/09/2016 - Tottenham v Sunderland

24/09/2016 - Middlesbrough v Tottenham

01/10/2016 - Tottenham v Manchester City

15/10/2016 - West Brom v Tottenham

22/10/2016 - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham

29/10/2016 - Tottenham v Leicester City

05/11/2016 - Arsenal v Tottenham

19/11/2016 - Tottenham v West Ham

26/11/2016 - Chelsea v Tottenham

03/12/2016 - Tottenham v Swansea City

10/12/2016 - Manchester United v Tottenham

14/12/2016 - Tottenham v Hull City

17/12/2016 - Tottenham v Burnley

26/12/2016 - Southampton v Tottenham

31/12/2016 - Watford v Tottenham

02/01/2017 - Tottenham v Chelsea

14/01/2017 - Tottenham v West Brom

21/01/2017 - Manchester City v Tottenham

31/01/2017 - Sunderland v Tottenham

04/02/2017 - Tottenham v Middlesbrough

11/02/2017 - Liverpool v Tottenham

25/02/2017 - Tottenham v Stoke City

04/03/2017 - Tottenham v Everton

11/03/2017 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham

18/03/2017 - Tottenham v Southampton

01/04/2017 - Burnley v Tottenham

04/04/2017 - Swansea City v Tottenham

08/04/2017 - Tottenham v Watford

15/04/2017 - Tottenham v AFC Bournemouth

22/04/2017 - Leicester City v Tottenham

29/04/2017 - Tottenham v Arsenal

06/05/2017 - West Ham v Tottenham

13/05/2017 - Tottenham v Manchester United

21/05/2017 - Hull City v Tottenham