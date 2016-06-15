Trending

Premier League 2016-17 fixtures: Tottenham

Tottenham play Everton and Liverpool within the first three weeks of the season, with their first derby against Arsenal on November 5.

After a late-season collapse saw them slip from Premier League title contention to third place last season, Tottenham will not be buoyed by another tough finish being scheduled for the new campaign.

Spurs play champions Leicester City, London rivals Arsenal and West Ham, and also face a game against Manchester United in four of the last five weeks of the season prior to them rounding off the campaign versus Hull City.

Tottenham's start to the new term is far from easy either, with an away game against Everton to kick off on August 13 and a home meeting with Liverpool on August 27.

As well as their late-season derby clash with runners-up Arsenal on April 29, Spurs are away to the Gunners on November 5.

Tottenham's 2016-17 Premier League fixtures in full:

13/08/2016 - Everton v Tottenham 
20/08/2016 - Tottenham v Crystal Palace
27/08/2016 - Tottenham v Liverpool
10/09/2016 - Stoke City v Tottenham 
17/09/2016 - Tottenham v Sunderland
24/09/2016 - Middlesbrough v Tottenham 
01/10/2016 - Tottenham v Manchester City
15/10/2016 - West Brom v Tottenham 
22/10/2016 - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham 
29/10/2016 - Tottenham v Leicester City
05/11/2016 - Arsenal v Tottenham 
19/11/2016 - Tottenham v West Ham 
26/11/2016 - Chelsea v Tottenham 
03/12/2016 - Tottenham v Swansea City
10/12/2016 - Manchester United v Tottenham 
14/12/2016 - Tottenham v Hull City
17/12/2016 - Tottenham v Burnley
26/12/2016 - Southampton v Tottenham 
31/12/2016 - Watford v Tottenham 
02/01/2017 - Tottenham v Chelsea
14/01/2017 - Tottenham v West Brom
21/01/2017 - Manchester City v Tottenham 
31/01/2017 - Sunderland v Tottenham 
04/02/2017 - Tottenham v Middlesbrough
11/02/2017 - Liverpool v Tottenham 
25/02/2017 - Tottenham v Stoke City
04/03/2017 - Tottenham v Everton
11/03/2017 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham 
18/03/2017 - Tottenham v Southampton
01/04/2017 - Burnley v Tottenham 
04/04/2017 - Swansea City v Tottenham 
08/04/2017 - Tottenham v Watford
15/04/2017 - Tottenham v AFC Bournemouth
22/04/2017 - Leicester City v Tottenham 
29/04/2017 - Tottenham v Arsenal
06/05/2017 - West Ham v Tottenham 
13/05/2017 - Tottenham v Manchester United
21/05/2017 - Hull City v Tottenham