Premier League to WSL: All weekend games off following death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Premier League, EFL, National League and WSL have confirmed that football games will not go ahead this weekend, as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

It was reported that the UK government would not intervene in the decision over whether games could take place, and would allow the clubs themselves to decide. However, an FA announcement on Twitter confirmed that matches would be postponed.

The Premier League wrote, “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed.September 9, 2022 See more

The EFL said, "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II."

The National League has also confirmed games will be postponed this weekend. "Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President." It said.

Other sports, such as cricket, golf and rugby are expected to go ahead this weekend, with top-level football set to resume next week. Many expected fixtures to take place this weekend, with schedules already tightly-packed due to the interruption of the season by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which begins in November.

It is not yet clear when this weekend's matches will be rescheduled for.