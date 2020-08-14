Premier League CEO responds to plea for clarity over Newcastle takeover
By PA Staff
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has responded to MP Chi Onwurah’s plea for clarity over the Newcastle takeover amid mounting frustration on Tyneside.
It is the first time the governing body has commented publicly on the matter, which has engulfed the city since news of PCP Capital Partners’ largely Saudi-funded £340million bid was made public in April.
In his letter to the Newcastle Central MP, Masters wrote: “I fully appreciate that the issue of a potential change in the ownership of Newcastle United Football Club (NUFC) is of great importance to you, as the MP for the area and as a fan, as it is to NUFC’s entire fanbase, and I would like to deal directly with the questions you raise.”
