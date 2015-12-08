Premier League clubs cannot 'pinch' Austin, says Hasselbaink

New QPR manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink insisted he will not allow Premier League clubs to come in and "pinch" Charlie Austin on the cheap in January.

The 26-year-old impressively scored 18 goals in the Premier League last season and stayed at Loftus Road despite relegation to the Championship, netting eight times so far in this campaign.

Austin is out of contract at the end of the season and a number of top-flight teams have been linked with making a move when the transfer window opens next month, but Hasselbaink is ready to reject any approaches.

"Charlie Austin is a very important individual at this club," he said. "You do not pinch. He is not going to be pinched.

"I am looking forward to working with Charlie and I am looking forward to working with everyone else as well.

"It is a team game and I don't just want individuals. You need a team and eventually teams win you titles."

Former Burton Albion boss Hasselbaink is preparing for his first match in charge of QPR - who sit 11th in the Championship - at home to Burnley on Saturday.