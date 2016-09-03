The Premier League is like Hollywood - Nordtveit

West Ham midfielder Havard Nordtveit has likened playing in the Premier League to starring in a Hollywood film.

The 26-year-old moved to London Stadium from Borussia Monchengladbach in the close-season and has made five appearances for the Hammers in all competitions thus far.

And Nordtveit - who was formerly on the books of Arsenal but did not make a top-flight appearance - has been taken aback by the global appeal of English football.

"I'm living my childhood dream," the Norwegian international told Verdens Gang.

"When I started to look at the Premier League and the great legends who have played there, it's incredible to be part of it.

"It feels as if the whole world is looking at you - and they are indeed. That's Hollywood."

Nordtveit also shook off suggestions that he had joined West Ham for financial reasons, having reportedly become Norway's highest paid footballer of all time.

"I've not moved there because of money, but because it was my dream and because they wanted me," he added.