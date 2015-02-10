Premier League looking to support grassroots

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Sky and BT Sport had been awarded the broadcast rights for the three seasons from 2016-17, for a record-breaking fee of £5.136 billion.

Sky has won the rights to five packages - totalling 126 games - while BT have two, meaning they will show 42 live matches.

And Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore insists that the billions being ploughed into the game at the top level does not mean the lower leagues - and paying supporters - will be ignored.

"This outcome provides a degree of certainty so clubs can continue to invest and run themselves in a sustainable manner; it also allows us to start planning how the Premier League can continue to support the rest of the football pyramid from the grassroots upwards," he said.



"This structure also allows us to strike a balance between match-attending fans and those who choose to watch on television.

"Keeping grounds full is a priority for the Premier League and our clubs, and I am sure the flexible ticketing policies that have helped keep attendances so high will continue to develop."