Premier League is not easy, says Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits that he has not found it easy to adapt to life in the Premier League despite scoring on his debut in the competition for Manchester United on Sunday.

The 34-year-old fired in from 25 yards to cap United's 3-1 win away to Bournemouth, following a first-half finish from Juan Mata and a header from Wayne Rooney.

Ibrahimovic has now scored on his debut in Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1, the Champions League and England's top flight, while he has two goals in just two competitive matches for Jose Mourinho's side.

But the experienced forward says he was simply happy to secure a win as he continues to settle into life at United.

"It was a difficult game," he told Sky Sports. "We weren't 100 per cent in the first half, we couldn't play our game, but we had more space in the second half and could play our game. But it was important to start good."

When asked for his view on his first league game, he said: "It's not easy. A new environment, new stadiums, clubs, team-mates. I just play my game.

"I try to do my job and help my team-mates. The first objective is to win, and it's also good if I score. But it's the same importance whoever scores."

United captain Rooney feels Ibrahimovic's arrival has marked a statement of intent from the club this year, though he insists he does not feel as though his place is under threat.

"It's always important to win your first game," he added. "We looked dangerous on the counter-attack and created chances.

"We have made a real statement bringing in four great signings and the new manager. There is a lot of excitement from ourselves and the fans.

"I've not had to prove anything to anyone. I've been playing a long time. I believe I'm good enough to play."