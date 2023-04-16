Premier League player launches masked rap career – with social media speculating it's Bukayo Saka
A masked Premier League player has released a rap track called 'Thrill' with fans speculating that the voice resembles Bukayo Saka of Arsenal
An unnamed Premier League footballer has released a song called Thill, with social media speculating that the voice on the track sounds like that of Bukayo Saka.
Arsenal's Starboy is enjoying the season of his life with the Gunners, as perhaps the standout player of the side's surprise title challenge. But according to fans online, mystery rapper "Dide" sounds a lot like Saka.
Dide dropped the track last week, with rumours online that the rapper behind the mask is a Premier League footballer. Of course, social media went into a frenzy trying to guess who the player in question was. It's a fantastic marketing campaign if it isn't actually a footballer, at all, isn't it?
While Saka leads the way for suggestions of Dide's true identity, there are varied ideas online for who this mystery rapper is.
Some have said that it could be Saka's team-mate Eddie Nketiah, with lyrics such as "Starting of the cycle, but every single game is like a final… they gonna put this in the paper like, 'which baller is this?'" leading some online to speculate that it's an Arsenal player, given the wordplay of "gonna" sounding like "gunner". Wilfried Zaha, Jadon Sancho, Alex Iwobi or even Dan Burn have all been touted as potential footballers behind the mask online, too.
"This video surfaced off of Arsenal Twitter, I don’t see any other fanbase talking about this," one user claimed on Reddit (opens in new tab). "You just know someone associated with Arsenal leaked this out there."
So is Dide really an elite-level footballer at the weekends? Or is this all just an ingenious hoax to get the internet talking about this performer?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
