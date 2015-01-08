Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Pardew left Newcastle United to return to Selhurst Park last weekend and won his first game in charge 4-0 at Dover Athletic in the FA Cup third round.

The Londoner spent four years at Palace in his playing days and famously scored the winning goal in a shock FA Cup semi-final victory over Liverpool in 1990.

Former West Ham boss Pardew spoke of his ambition to take Palace to the next level after he was confirmed as Neil Warnock's successor, but keeping the club in the Premier League is his immediate aim.

Pardew became accustomed to Newcastle fans calling for him to be sacked during his time at St James' Park, but expects a rapturous reception from the Palace faithful this weekend and the new manager is determined to mark the occasion with a win.

He said: "I am going to have the support of 99 per cent of this stadium.

"But it won't last long unless I start winning some games. As a manager, you have to serve up the best possible football you can. That's what I'm going to try to do.

"I'm not going to do a lap of honour but in our style of play, hopefully we're going to see a couple of differences to enthuse the crowd.

"My dream is that we're going to start fast and start well."

While Palace are without a win in eight Premier League matches and are languishing in the relegation zone, Tottenham are riding on the crest of a wave and sit fifth in the table.

Mauricio Pochettino's side beat leaders Chelsea in a 5-3 thriller at White Hart Lane on New Year's Day and a 1-1 FA Cup draw at Burnley in midweek stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Pardew will urge his side to ruffle Tottenham's feathers as they attempt to secure a derby victory.

He added: "It's important you have to understand when you're fighting relegation, you don't want to hit teams in red-hot form.

"I think the Europa League stopping has helped them and it's a great period for them.

"We'll have to try knock them off their stride. I know from the welcome I've had, ex-players etc, that the place will be jumping for us.

"I think they're beatable, they have tremendous technical players and [Palace's new pitch] may help us."

Palace duo Mile Jedinak and Yannick Bolasie are away on international duty, but James McArthur and Damien Delaney could return after missing the trip to Dover due to knocks.

Tottenham will assess the fitness of Erik Lamela (calf) and Ryan Mason (hamstring), while DeAndre Yedlin could feature after completing his move from Seattle Sounders.