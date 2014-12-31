Premier League Preview: Newcastle v Burnley

Pardew will not be in the dugout for the New Year's Day clash at St James' Park having entered talks with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace about a return to Selhurst Park as boss.

With the 53-year-old out of the picture, Newcastle will be led by Carver and Steve Stone as they look to build on Sunday's 3-2 victory over Everton.

Carver, who has labelled the Newcastle post as his "dream job", is not treating the visit of Burnley as an audition, but remains determined to keep up the team's recent form.

"It's quite a unique situation, [and] it's been pretty hectic," said the 49-year-old. "As soon as I knew he [Pardew] was in talks with them [Palace] I had to get my head around preparing the team for Burnley.

"That's all I've done, it's been carnage actually, with two games in short period it's quite difficult, I've had to delegate to ensure we are ready.

"Burnley deserved their draw at Man City. They don't look like a side at the bottom and the manager's done a fantastic job."

Sean Dyche's men head to Tyneside brimming with confidence after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

That moved the Lancashire club level with 17th-placed Hull City, although they remain in the bottom three on goal difference.

A second win on their travels this season could see Burnley leap out of trouble, though, and Dyche is looking to maintain the good vibes at the club into 2015.

"There is a learning curve and I have been very pleased with the players and how they have adapted," he said.

"It is a 'so-far' story and I remind the players of that. It's important that we keep the humility and belief in what we do on occasions like City because there's another game coming along quickly and we need more points and more wins on the board."

The visitors will welcome back Sam Vokes to their matchday squad after he was rested for the City game. The striker is still building his fitness after a knee injury and Dyche has insisted he will not rush the Wales international back.

Michael Duff (calf) and Matt Taylor (Achilles) have also given Dyche a boost after they both resumed training, but neither will be ready for the Newcastle clash.

Newcastle will be without striker Papiss Cisse as he serves the first of a three-game ban for elbowing Everton's Seamus Coleman, and first-choice goalkeepers Tim Krul (ankle) and Rob Elliot (thigh) remain on the sidelines.

That will see Jak Alnwick continue in goal, but Sammy Ameobi is a doubt after picking up a knock last time out