Premier League Preview: QPR v Tottenham

Chris Ramsey's men produced a valiant performance against Arsenal on Wednesday but still suffered a 2-1 defeat at Loftus Road despite Charlie Austin's goal eight minutes from time.

That marked QPR's 17th league loss of the campaign and kept them three points adrift of safety.

QPR can make up that gap and move out of the bottom three with victory over another of their London rivals on Saturday.

Sandro - who featured for the first time since sustaining a knee ligament injury in November on Wednesday - is relishing the contest against his former club.

"Of course, I'm looking forward to it," Sandro said. "But it won't be any easier. Arsenal and Spurs are much the same level. We played well in the first half against Arsenal, but they have two chances and score from both.

"We show we can play well against the top teams - but we cannot keep losing.

"We need a win to rebuild confidence in the changing room, and if we can score an early goal, we can win."

The encounter could also prove to be a pivotal moment in Tottenham's season, which they are keen to prevent from fizzling out following their 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the League Cup final last weekend.

A 3-2 win over Swansea City kept Tottenham within six points of fourth-placed Manchester United in race for UEFA Champions League football.

Tottenham winger Andros Townsend was on the scoresheet in the midweek triumph and is eyeing further momentum against a club he failed to save from relegation while on loan at in 2013.

"I had a great six months there at QPR," Townsend said. "They took a chance on me when no-one else would and I'm extremely grateful for that.

"It will be good to see the players, staff and fans who were great with me in my time there, and also Chris Ramsey, who I came through the Spurs system with from the Under-16s to the development squad and then the first team last season.

"I wish them all the luck from now until the end of the season and it will be good to see them - but of course we want the three points on Saturday."

Tottenham have no injury worries, while QPR will be without the suspended Joey Barton along with Richard Dunne, Leroy Fer and Alejandro Faurlin (all knee).

Adel Taraabt (groin) is a doubt and it remains to be seen if defender Nedum Onouha will be fit to play after sustaining a severe facial injury versus Arsenal.