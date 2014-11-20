Premier League Preview: Stoke v Burnley

The Lancashire club ended their long wait for an elusive first victory of the season when they beat Hull City 1-0 before the two-week international break.

Ashley Barnes' maiden Premier League goal ensured Dyche was finally able to celebrate masterminding a win in the top flight at the 11th time of asking.

Burnley will now bid to secure a first away success this term when they head to the Britannia Stadium on Saturday and Dyche believes all the pressure will be on Mark Hughes' men.

"They were a strong side before Mark Hughes took over," Dyche told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"We are not expecting anything other than a tough game, like every other Premier League game is.

"It is fair to say the expectation is on them, so we use that freedom there and enjoy the game and hopefully get another win again."

Burnley remained bottom of the table despite their success against Hull, but a victory this weekend could see them move out of the relegation zone and Dyche has stressed the importance of building on the triumph over Steve Bruce's side.

The former Watford boss added: "You can't define it but it is fair to see getting our first win was nice for everyone,

"It settles down all the stories outside the club. There had been signs of development anyway.

"We have to do it more than just once. I am not sure you can say the tide is turning but the belief in the group is quite evident and we want to take that further."

Burnley will check on the fitness of Scott Arfield and Nathaniel Chalobah, who have both picked up knocks, while it remains to be seen if Matt Taylor (Achilles) is available to return and Sam Vokes (knee) remains sidelined.

Stoke won 2-1 at Tottenham last time out to move up to ninth in the table and will be eyeing a repeat of their 2-0 victory over Burnley when the sides last met at the Britannia five years ago.

The Staffordshire outfit have injury concerns in defence ahead of the clash with Dyche's men, with Marc Wilson (hamstring) set to miss out and both Erik Pieters (Achilles) and Phil Bardsley (groin) facing late tests.

Robert Huth (calf) and Dionatan Teixeira (broken foot) are still unavailable, but midfielder Glenn Whelan (fractured leg) returned to full training this week.

Assistant manager Mark Bowen told The Sentinel: "It's been strange this week.

"We've had about 10 or 12 players still in for training, but Ryan Shawcross and Marc Muniesa have been the only defenders we've had at the club.

"We've had to change training around to make sure we don't get any more injuries this week."