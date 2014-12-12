Premier League Preview: Swansea v Tottenham

The Welsh club were on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat at West Ham last weekend - Wilfried Bony breaking the deadlock before Andy Carroll's brace and a Diafra Sakho strike took the number of points Swansea have dropped from winning positions this season to 16.

Monk maintains he is untroubled by the statistic, but admits his side's performance at Upton Park was Swansea's worst of the campaign.

"It was the first time that we didn't reach the levels we've set ourselves this season," he said. "We need to react this weekend, put on a positive performance and put to bed last weekend's display."

And Swansea are overdue a positive result against Tottenham, having not beaten the White Hart Lane outfit since winning promotion to the Premier League in 2011 - losing the last five.

Monk refuses to consider Sunday's visitors a "bogey side", but is expecting a tricky encounter at the Liberty Stadium.

"They are not a bogey side, they're a good team," he added. "We know it will be a very difficult game.

"Spurs have a very big and talented squad, so whatever team they put out will be a quality side.

"We're expecting a tough test. When you play against any side with that power, it's going to be difficult.

"We've had some good games against them in the past, especially at the Liberty. It will be a game between two attacking sides who like to play good football.

"We want the three points, so hopefully Sunday is the day when we beat them."

There will be a number of familiar faces on both sides following a flurry of transfer activity between the two clubs during the transfer window.

Gylfi Sigurdsson will have a point to prove after being allowed to swap north London for south Wales, while Ben Davies, who headed in the opposite direction, could start against his hometown club having broken into Mauricio Pochettino's first team in recent weeks.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm has failed to dethrone Tottenham number one Hugo Lloris since departing Swansea during the close-season, while Tom Carroll - on loan with Monk's men - is ineligible to face his parent club.

Tottenham - 10th in the Premier League - will be keen to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, but look set to be without striker Emmanuel Adebayor, who was granted permission to return to Africa to deal with a personal matter this week.

Kyle Walker returned from a nine-month lay-off to play 76 minutes in Turkey and could mark his top-flight return on Sunday, while Federico Fernandez (calf) remains Swansea's only injury concern.

The hosts will, however, be without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski - sent off at West Ham last week - after losing an appeal to overturn the Pole's red card, with Gerhard Tremmel set to fill the void.