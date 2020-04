Another Premier League season will draw to a close this Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out the best images from the campaign.

A leaping Lucas Moura celebrates scoring against Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

The partnership between Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a bright spot in a disappointing season for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Paul Pogba attempts an overhead kick against Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tributes outside the King Power Stadium following the helicopter crash that killed owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth (third right) celebrates scoring in the rain against Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

Goalscorer Ilkay Gundogan is mobbed by his Manchester City team-mates, including a leaping Kyle Walker (Nick Potts/PA)

Sergio Aguero shoots after beating Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof (Nick Potts/PA)

An aerial battle royale between Everton and Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren attempts the spectacular (Peter Byrne/PA)

Players from Everton and Leicester take part in a minute’s applause (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mohamed Salah feels the effect of a tackle from Vincent Kompany (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City defender John Stones clears the ball off the line in a vital win over title rivals Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wilfried Zaha takes a ball to the face in a battle with Southampton’s Jan Bednarek (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford is beaten by a shot from Aymeric Laporte (Peter Byrne/PA)

Andre Gray goes airborne to celebrate scoring against Everton (Nigel French/PA)

Sadio Mane celebrates a goal against Burnley (Peter Byrne/PA)

Paul Pogba during the warm-up ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates (John Walton/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returns to Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino show their delight after Liverpool take the lead against Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld are unable to prevent the Tottenham defender scoring an own goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham’s new stadium finally opens with a display of fireworks (Nick Potts/PA)

The outside of The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is reflected in standing water (John Walton/PA)

Mohamed Salah’s shot beats a diving Angus Gunn (Adam Davy/PA)

A minute’s silence at Anfield marks 30 years since the Hillsborough tragedy (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mohamed Salah takes a moment of calm after scoring against Huddersfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in celebration mode against Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)

Vincent Kompany battles for the ball with Leicester duo Ben Chilwell and Harry Maguire (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline (Martin Rickett/PA)

A dejected David De Gea turns to retrieve the ball after conceding a goal against Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)