Premier League: Taylor's absence not due to poor performance

The Greater Manchester official was in charge as table-toppers Liverpool defeated West Ham 2-1 at Upton Park on Sunday, with two penalties from Steven Gerrard sandwiching Guy Demel's leveller.

However, the match was not without controversy with Liverpool incensed by Taylor's decision to allow Demel's equaliser to stand, despite an apparent foul by Andy Carroll on Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

To compound Liverpool's frustration linesman Stuart Burt had flagged seemingly to signal for the foul, though after discussions with Taylor the goal was awarded.

Liverpool's winner was also contentious, Taylor pointing to the spot when Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan was brought to ground by West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, with the goalkeeper seemingly getting a touch on the ball.

The Premier League have, however, told Perform that Taylor's absence from next weekend's top-flight schedule is not in response to those incidents and his absence is merely down to the standard rotation of referees.