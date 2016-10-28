Premier League title fight will go to the wire - Cech

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech expects the Premier League title to go down to the final day this season, with a number of possible contenders.

Leicester City were crowned champions with two games remaining last term, as Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City all fell away in the final months of the campaign.

However, Cech has identified a number of potential winners this season, although he is desperate for his side to come out on top and claim a first title since 2004.

"Liverpool [are title contenders], even Man United, although now they are a little bit behind, it is a long season and it's only a few points," he said at an event for the Asmir Begovic Foundation.

"[Also] Manchester City, Tottenham, us, Chelsea - we are all there and everybody wants to win.

"You can see how much people put in the effort every weekend to get the points on board, and I think they will all be fighting until the last minute for the title.

"It's going to be exciting for the fans and obviously we want to have it exciting for us as well and we want to win it.

"[The season] has started, pretty much, as very exciting for everyone. After 10 games you have five teams with a one point difference and I think that will be the trend.

"I think it will go to the last games for the decision [as to] who will be the champions. We are equipped, we are in a good shape and I hope we can prove it on the pitch."

City currently lead the pack, level on points with Arsenal and Liverpool, with Chelsea and Tottenham within one point of top spot.