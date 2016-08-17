Premier League title is Pogba's first objective

Paul Pogba has emphasised his desire to bring success back to Manchester United, claiming the club belongs in the Champions League.

Pogba, having left United for Juventus in 2012, returned to Old Trafford from the Italian champions for a world record fee of £89million earlier this month.

Having served a suspension in new manager Jose Mourinho's first Premier League game in charge, the midfielder is set to make his second debut for the club against Southampton on Friday.

The 23-year-old France international already has four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia triumphs to his name.

And he is determined to brush aside his inflated price-tag, insisting his sole focus is on helping United regain their place at the pinnacle of English and European football.

"I am just happy to play football. I don't even think about it [the transfer fee]. It has happened, it is behind me, I am just looking to win the league," Pogba was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"My ambition is always be the number one and be the best. So the objective is to win the league. We want to go back to the Champions League because that is where we belong."

After picking up two yellow cards late in last season's successful Coppa Italia campaign, the Frenchman missed out on United's 3-1 away victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

And although he has not played a single minute of football since featuring in France's Euro 2016 final defeat to Portugal last month, Pogba is in no doubt he is ready for his first taste of Premier League action since March 2012.

"You have to ask the manager but I feel very good and have been training for 10 days. I am okay," he added.

"I am quite used to this. I played the World Cup two years ago when at Juve and three years ago I was at the Under-20s World Cup as well. So I am okay. It is about your body and I have been training on my holidays."