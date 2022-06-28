Premier Sports Cup to boast record prize money next season

Record prize money will be on offer for teams participating in the upcoming season’s Premier Sports Cup.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced on Tuesday that the amount to be shared will total £2,157,000 – a rise of nearly £150,000 from last season’s figure of £2,015,000.

Each team playing in the competition is guaranteed to receive at least £22,000, while the winner will earn £350,000 in prize money.

In addition, each club playing in a live televised Premier Sports Cup tie (whether home or away) will receive a facility fee payment of £17,000 for group-stage matches and £27,000 for all ties from the second round onwards.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster explained that the rise in prize money was down to the backing of Premier Sports.

“We are delighted to announce record prize money in this season’s Premier Sports Cup,” he said. “Premier Sports have been fantastic supporters of our premier cup competition.

“Their investment into the cup has allowed us to announce record prize money this season and these funds will continue to support our clubs as they recover from the pandemic.”

The Premier Sports Cup begins on July 9.