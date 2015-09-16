Pressure is building on Liverpool, admits Coutinho

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho admits the pressure on the club is building following their disappointing recent form.

Brendan Rodgers' side followed a shock 3-0 home defeat to West Ham with a 3-1 loss to fierce rivals Manchester United at the weekend.

Coutinho - who missed the United game through suspension - is aware of the importance of bouncing back quickly, starting with the Europa League clash with Bordeaux on Thursday.

"It's a very important game as it's our first in the Europa League," he told Liverpool's official website.

"We know how important it is to have a good start in a competition like this and everyone's focused on doing well in this game.

"After two consecutive defeats, we're conscious there's going to be more pressure from the outside - we have to do things right on the pitch so we can achieve good results."

Despite having earned just seven points from their opening five league games, Coutinho insists it is far too early to begin writing off Liverpool's season in its entirety.

"It is vital to stay calm, mainly because we are just at the beginning in all competitions," said the Brazil international.

"We have a long season ahead and many things can happen. The Premier League is tough - all clubs have great teams - and we know twists and turns will happen.

"We have to not only remain calm but also to work hard to achieve what we want on the pitch.

"It feels bad to be out and not being available to be selected and help the team but we have to look ahead now and get over these two recent games we lost.

"There are lessons to be learned so we can move on and avoid making the same mistakes. We have a great team here and we know we can improve - and that's what we're trying to do right now."