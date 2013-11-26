Pressure is on Juventus, insists Solbakken

The Danish champions head to Juventus Stadium on Wednesday knowing a victory would be enough to send their Italian counterparts crashing out of the competition, while three points would boost their own chances of progressing from Group B.

But coach Solbakken is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead and insists that it is the Serie A club who will be feeling the most pressure.

"We want to have a go at it," he said. "The pressure's on Juventus and perhaps that might work in our favour.

"We have the greatest respect for Juve. They were the best side against (Group B rivals) Real (Madrid) and Galatasaray and have been unlucky in the Champions League."

Solbakken also pin-pointed the threat of Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, who was an unused substitute in the reverse fixture in September, which ended 1-1, but has been in a rich vein of form of late, with three goals from his last three appearances for Juve in all competitions.

"We weren't afraid of crosses in the first tie, but now Juve have another alternative in Llorente, who is a threat in the box," he continued.

"Juventus have an extremely strong midfield and are now back at the top of Serie A."

Copenhagen overcame Viborg 4-1 in the Danish Superliga on Sunday, allowing Solbakken's men just three days of preparation for the important clash in Turin. That said, Juventus also played on Sunday, winning 2-0 at Livorno.

"It's tough to have such little preparation time when you're up against one of the best teams in Europe," added Solbakken.

"We'll give it our best shot, try to be brave and make a real fight of it. Anything can happen over the course of 90 minutes."