Pressure mounts on Craig Levein after Hearts held by Hamilton

George Oakley grabbed a brace to pile more pressure on Hearts manager Craig Levein as Hamilton twice came from behind to rescue a 2-2 Ladbrokes Premiership draw.

The hosts went in at the break in front courtesy of Sean Clare’s strike but Accies left with a share of the spoils, with Oakley netting either side of a Christophe Berra goal in the second half.

The draw extends Hearts’ winless league run to 11 matches and the home supporters made their feelings clear at full-time.

Sections of the home fans also chanted for Levein to step down before the final whistle.

Following a slow start, the game burst into life after 15 minute when the hosts had a goal ruled out for offside.

Jake Mulraney headed in Conor Washington’s knock down from Aaron Hickey’s cross but his joy was cut short by the linesman’s flag.

But Levein’s side were galvanised by that opening and kept coming.

After a promising move involving Clare in the box fizzled out, the Englishman gave the home side the lead in the 20th minute.

Craig Halkett charged deep into the Hamilton half before finding the former Sheffield Wednesday player in the box and Clare coolly slotted the ball past Owain Fon Williams.

Accies tried to respond immediately but were denied by a reflex save from Colin Doyle.

Liam Smith raced across the box before unleashing a shot that took a wicked deflection that Doyle did well to turn behind for a corner.

There was a generous round of applause of in the 31st minute when Hearts handed a debut to on loan Manchester City attacker Ryo Meshino from the bench.

But it was winger Mulraney who was involved in the next chance after his low cross was turned goalwards by Accies defender Markus Fjortoft. Fon Williams was well positioned to prevent the own goal.

Accies did level five minutes after the restart following a defensive mix-up.

Hearts left-back Aidy White’s touch inadvertently played in Oakley, who had been wresting for the ball with Hearts captain Berra, and the striker stabbed a shot past Doyle.

That spurred Hearts into action, with Washington having a half-volley from close range brilliantly saved by Fon Williams before Mulraney glanced a header wide.

Levein’s side then retook the lead in the 58th minute as Berra rose high to head Andy Irving’s corner into the net.

Accies were then denied by the bar seven minutes later as they sought an equaliser.

Blair Alston’s low drive was only parried by Doyle and Mario Ogkmpoe hit an effort off the frame on the follow-up.

But Oakley grabbed his second of the game in the 75th minute to level again.

Aaron McGowan cut inside the box and Oakley turned a first time shot into the corner from 16 yards.

Hearts pressed as the minutes ticked by but Hamilton held on for a deserved point.