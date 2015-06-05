Preston charged for crowd trouble

The Football Association has charged Preston North End for "crowd incidents" following their play-off semi-final victory over Chesterfield last month.

Chesterfield captain Ian Evatt claimed he was "punched, kicked and spat on" by Preston supporters, who came onto the Deepdale pitch to celebrate a 3-0 win which ensured they secured their place in the final at Wembley.

Simon Grayson's side went on to hammer Swindon Town 4-0 to return to the Championship, but find themselves in hot water with the governing body.

An FA statement said: "Preston North End have been charged by The FA in relation to crowd incidents at Deepdale on 10 May 2015.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons refrained from provocative and/or abusive and/or threatening and/or violent behaviour while attending the fixture against Chesterfield.

"Preston North End have until 15 June 2015 to respond to the charge."