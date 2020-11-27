Preston defender Darnell Fisher suspended by FA for grabbing opponent’s genitals

Preston full-back Darnell Fisher has been handed a three-match ban after grabbing an opponent’s genitals, the Football Association has announced.

Fisher was found guilty of violent conduct by an independent regulatory commission in relation to an incident involving Callum Paterson during the Sky Bet Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday on November 21.

The incident was not seen by the match officials at time but was spotted on video afterwards, the FA said.

[1/3] An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Preston North End FC’s Darnell Fisher for three matches. pic.twitter.com/kRHQOuU1BA— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) November 27, 2020

Fisher had denied the charge in relation to the incident, which occurred in the 62nd minute of the match.

Tom Barkhuizen scored Preston’s winning goal early in the second half, while manager Tony Pulis was taking charge of his first game for Wednesday.

Pulis’ side were reduced to 10 men in the first half when striker Josh Windass was shown a straight red card for his high tackle on Joe Rafferty.

Pulis was asked about the incident during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the match against his old club Stoke.

Tony Pulis was unimpressed by Fisher’s actions (David Davies/PA)

“I think what the lad did was ridiculous really,” he told reporters.

“Did he do it for Callum to react and try and get the kid sent off? That’s the only reason I can think why he did it.

“But it is ridiculous and something that should not happen in professional sport and fingers crossed we won’t see it again.”

Blackburn’s Lewis Holtby jokingly covered his genitals as Fisher passed him when the sides met at Deepdale on Tuesday night.