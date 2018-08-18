Preston North End 2 Stoke City 2: Super sub Crouch salvages a point

Peter Crouch made an instant impact from the bench as he helped Stoke City claim a 2-2 draw at Preston North End in the Championship.

Introduced in place of Saido Berahino in the 59th minute, Crouch was on hand to head home less than 120 seconds later, restoring parity at Deepdale.

Crouch's goal came after a whirlwind conclusion to the first half in which Preston scored either side of Erik Pieters' thunderous equaliser.

Paul Gallagher opened the scoring on 40 minutes, hammering home from the penalty spot following a handball in the area from Thomas Edwards, only for Pieters to haul Stoke level with a dipping half-volley.

But Preston re-established their advantage in first-half stoppage time, Graham Burke volleying in after Stoke failed to deal with a free-kick.

It was Crouch who would have the final say though, the veteran striker rising highest to nod in from Joe Allen's cross and seal a share of the spoils.