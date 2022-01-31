Preston sign defender Bambo Diaby until end of the season

Preston have signed centre-back Bambo Diaby until the end of the season after a successful trial.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Barnsley, has returned from a two-year ban after being found guilty of unintentionally breaching Football Association anti-doping regulations in November 2019.

“I’m very excited to sign with Preston because it’s been a long time,” Diaby, who has an opportunity to earn a longer contract, told pnefc.net.

“It’s been the thing I’ve been waiting for. Every day I’ve been training very hard to get to this day.”

Manager Ryan Lowe has been impressed by the defender’s attitude.

Lowe said: “He’s different to what we’ve got. He can play in a few different positions around the back and probably right wing back, so we’ve offered him a short-term deal until the end of the season to go and showcase what he’s got to potentially earn a longer contract.

“He’s had a kick in the teeth, he’s been out for two years and he’s very eager now to put that behind him and get on a streak.”

“First and foremost (he has to) get in the squad and then get in the team and showcase what he’s about.”