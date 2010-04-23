Previews: Ferdinand & Brown back for Man United

England defenders Rio Ferdinand and Wes Brown will be available after injury for title-chasing Manchester United's Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ferdinand missed last week's win over Manchester City with a groin problem while Brown has been out since early March.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson had hoped to include long-term absentee Owen Hargreaves in his squad but the midfielder has missed the last two days' training with a calf injury, United said on their website.

Tottenham, who are fighting Manchester City for fourth place and Champions League qualification, could welcome back Aaron Lennon.

The winger, who has been out with a groin injury since December is back in training and could be in the squad but is not ready to start," Spurs manager Harry Redknapp told reporters.

Ledley King could be fit to return in central defence having missed last week's win over Chelsea, midfielder Wilson Palacios returns from suspension and striker Peter Crouch and midfielder Jermaine Jenas have recovered from viruses.

Alex Song could return for Arsenal against fifth-place Manchester City on Saturday after missing the last three games with inflamed cartilage.

Manager Arsene Wenger, however, said he would be the only player on the Gunners' extensive injury list to return to action this weekend. "Maybe Song [could return]," Wenger told the club website. "He has a test tomorrow and we'll see. He is a question mark.

"Apart from that, nobody is back. Andrei Arshavin is out. Everyone else - (William) Gallas, (Cesc) Fabregas, (Manuel) Almunia, Denilson - is still out too."

League leaders Chelsea face Stoke City on Sunday without captain John Terry, who is suspended after being sent off in their defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane last weekend.

John Obi Mikel is also a doubt after damaging ankle ligaments in the same match.

Liverpool will again be without injured Fernando Torres for Sunday's trip to Burnley after the striker was ruled out for the rest of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery on Sunday.

Stand-in David Ngog is also a doubt after being substituted during Liverpool's Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday with a back injury. "Ngog was really tired," manager Rafa Benitez said on the club website.

"He had some knocks and a problem with his back, so I was talking with the doctor at halftime. He told me he couldn't play 90 minutes."

Fulham will be without Bobby Zamora for their trip to Everton on Sunday after the in-form striker aggravated an Achilles injury in Thursday's Europa League semi-final against Hamburg.

"We have one week to deal with the problem," Hodgson said after the match. "It is not a fresh injury so we hope a week gives us the chance to put