Previews: PSG keeper Coupet ready to return

Former France goalkeeper Gregory Coupet, who has not played for over four months after fracturing his left ankle, said he was ready to return for Paris Saint-Germain when they visit St Etienne on Sunday.

"I'm not at 100 percent yet but I'm ready to play," he told French sports daily L'Equipe. "Just being able to pack your bag to go to training is a great feeling."

Olympique Lyon coach Claude Puel has problems in defence for their visit to Girondins Bordeaux on Saturday with Mathieu Bodmer and Jean-Alain Boumsong sidelined with injury.

Champions Bordeaux, in fifth place nine points behind leaders Olympique Marseille, have lost almost all hope of retaining their title but will fight to finish in the top three and play at least the qualifying round for the Champions League.

"A year without playing in Europe is like a cake without sugar," Bordeaux President Jean-Louis Triaud told reporters.

Bordeaux coach Laurent Blanc will have to make do without goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso and defender Marc Planus, both sidelined with injuries.

Strugglers Boulogne will beat an attendance record when they host leaders Marseille on Saturday. By Friday 14,728 tickets had already been sold, beating the previous record at their tiny Liberation stadium of 13,719.

Marseille captain Mamadou Niang has apologised for slapping a supporter who had banged on his car after a training session.

"I deeply regret what I did and wish to apologise to the supporter," the Senegal striker told reporters.

Surprise package Montpellier, who have slowed lately and dropped to fourth place, seven points off the pace, are showing signs of wear, said goalkeeper Geoffrey Jourdren.

"We're nervous, tired and feeling the pressure, which is probably why we make errors on the pitch," Jourdren told reporters before their home game against Toulouse on Sunday.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook