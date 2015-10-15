Price of Football survey shows price freeze or reductions

The majority of fans in Britain have seen the cost of watching football stay the same or drop slightly, according to the 2015 Price of Football survey carried out by the BBC.

Produced annually, this year's report showed 70 per cent of the 700 tickets - both matchday and season tickets - analysed were frozen or cheaper in the current campaign.

Just over half of tickets remained the same for 2015-16 while 18.09 per cent were reduced, with 30 per cent more expensive.

Arsenal have the highest match-day ticket cost in the Premier League at £97 while Sunderland offer the cheapest season ticket in the top flight at £190.

The cheapest season ticket at the Emirates Stadium is £1,014 - the league's most expensive - with Barcelona and Bayern Munich continuing to be among the cheapest teams to watch in Europe.

A season-long pass at the Allianz Arena can cost as little as £104.48 while at Camp Nou the most affordable is just £73.88.

However, Barca can charge as much as £275.38 for a matchday ticket while a replica shirt is £89.55. French champions Paris Saint-Germain offer one of the most expensive season tickets in Europe at £2,113.46.

"Premier League clubs are working hard to keep grounds as full as possible, with the past two seasons showing they are doing a good job with record occupancy at 96 per cent," read a Premier League statement.

"This is borne out by the BBC's research that shows 70 per cent of tickets available are either the same price or cheaper than last season.

"However the BBC's focus on single match tickets is misleading as the vast majority - two thirds - of Premier League match-attending fans are season ticket holders.

"Our research shows that the average price paid by them is £32.50 for adults and £10 for juniors. Outside London the average drops to £29 and £9 respectively.

"This helps to explain why an increasingly diverse cross-section of the population are going to Barclays Premier League matches, with 40 per cent of match-attending fans aged 18-34 and a year-on-year increase in the number of junior season tickets sold.

"The raft of away supporter offers has seen travelling attendance go up by six per cent."