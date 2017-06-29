Priceless: Has Monaco star Kylian Mbappe sent a warning to Real Madrid and Arsenal?

The concept of an 18-year-old being valued at well over €100 million is eye watering even in the lucrative world of football.

But that is the price the likes of Real Madrid or Arsenal will reportedly have to stump up to land Monaco's teenage prodigy Kylian Mbappe.

The Monaco forward has also been reportedly targeted by Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, and almost every major team in Europe.

And, with that knowledge in mind, Mbappe has had a little fun on his official Twitter account to let his potential suitors know he is worth more than the astronomical amounts being bandied around.

Mbappe injected a bit of humour into his transfer saga by changing his Twitter cover photo to a picture of him in front of an advertising hoarding that simply reads 'priceless'.

It may be an indication from the France star, who became the first player to score in each of his first four Champions League knockout matches, that he is ready to reject a lucrative move and remain with the Ligue 1 champions.

Then again it could have absolutely no meaning at all…